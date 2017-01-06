U.K.-based Blue Prism, the company delivering the world's most successful digital workforce, today announced the opening of a global technical innovation center and customer support hub in the heart of the United States, in Austin, Texas. The customer support hub in Austin will further build on the world-class support capabilities delivered by the Blue Prism support experts based in the U.K., and offer support across the rapidly growing U.S. customer base for its leading robotic process automation (RPA) software.

"Our key focus is ensuring our customers are successfully deploying their digital workforce using Blue Prism robotic process automation and helping them quickly realize the value of the software," stated John Bennison, Blue Prism's global head of customer service. "Many of our clients are globally recognizable brands, and they are deploying large-scale digital workforces around the world. We continue to grow our technical support infrastructure to deliver the highest levels of service our clients rightly expect for this class of enterprise software, which executes millions of mission critical transactions."

Dave Moss, Blue Prism's chief technology officer and co-founder, added, "Austin is one of the fastest growing large cities in the United States, providing a great pool of talent for Blue Prism's growing business. This, along with the city's central time zone and outstanding links to other major cities, makes Austin an ideal location for our technical hub. Our Austin center will provide a global focus for product marketing and partner support as we continue to enhance Blue Prism RPA software to deliver the world's most successful digital workforce."

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism robotic process automation (RPA) software delivers the world's most successful digital workforce, which has executed over 1 billion transactions in our customers' datacenters. Blue Prism (AIM:PRSM) is trusted by a diverse range of highly successful organizations to operate in some of the most demanding administrative environments. Blue Prism's RPA software delivers a digital workforce for the enterprise to eliminate high-risk, manual, rules-based, repetitive tasks and execute business processes at scale to improve organizational efficiency and effectiveness whilst radically reducing operating costs. Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best of breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and proven RPA platform for the digital enterprise. Customers include BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, Nordea, ING, Westpac, Zurich, Aegon, Maersk, Siemens, IBM, Procter Gamble and Nokia. With offices in Manchester, London, Miami, Chicago, New York and San Francisco, Blue Prism is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market. For more information visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170106005044/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Version 2.0 Communications for Blue Prism

Jenna Gilligan, 617-426-2222

blueprism@v2comms.com