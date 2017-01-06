ResellerClub Announces 'Kickstart 2017 Sale' With Flat Prices on Every Hosting Product

NEW YORK, January 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Web Hosting & Domains provider, ResellerClub has announced a massive week long sale on hosting products starting at $1.5 valid from 4th January till 12th January 2017. Products on sale include multi-domain hosting, cloud hosting, reseller hosting and dedicated servers.

In a departure from the usual types of discounts prevalent in Hosting, the Kickstart 2017 sale claims to guarantee 'Any plan @One Price' for each hosting product. This ensures that anyone looking to buy ResellerClub hosting can avail a flat price defined for that product irrespective of which plan/specification they pick.

With the highest plan and the cheapest plan at the same price, here are the discount benefits this sale translates to on each product:

Shared Hosting - upto 76% off

Reseller Hosting - upto 85% off

Cloud Hosting - upto 83% off

Dedicated Servers - upto 75% off

Speaking about the sale, Shridhar Luthria, General Manager, ResellerClub said, "For the first time ever, we are offering our Hosting at a flat rate, irrespective of the plan chosen. By that we mean, whether you choose the basic plans (with lower resource limits) or the top-end ones (a high-end configuration for high traffic websites & applications), the price remains absolutely the same. We're confident the Kick Start 2017 sale will help our customers' businesses take off on a high, and build from there with our upcoming new products including cloud servers, SaaS applications and more!"

At ResellerClub Presents HostingCon 2016, ResellerClub had announced a slew of new features and products that would be launched in 2017 including a new WebPro control panel, multi-brand SaaS based solutions and Cloud Servers to the ResellerClub platform.

The Kickstart 2017 sale is valid only till 12th January, 2017. For more information about it, please visithttp://www.resellerclub.comfor further details.

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for all products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers shared hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 700+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS based tools.

Current Partners: Over 200,000

Domains Served: Over 5 Million

Server Locations: United States, United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong, Turkey

Team Strength: 300+

Media Contact:

Karthik Balachander

pr@resellerclub.com

+91-22-3079-7676 extn: 7791

Associate Manager, Marketing & Communications

ResellerClub

