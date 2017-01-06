Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-01-06 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (business ID 302648707, registered office address Elektrines g. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') hereby informs that on 06 01 2017 Supervisory Board of the Company adopted a decision to elect Mr. Mindaugas Gražys as Member of the Board of the Company starting from today until the end of the term of office of the present Board.



M. Gražys will be in charge for business development in the Company's Board. He will be responsible for the formulation of a sales strategy and a strategy for maintaining long-term relations with customers. He will also present and coordinate decisions aimed at increasing the competitiveness of services provided by the Company, improving processes and increasing their efficiency.



M. Gražys, who holds a bachelor's degree in Informatics Engineering from the Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, has recently worked as a Sales Director at "KG Constructions", UAB. Before that, he worked in Staticus Group for more than ten years, leading sales departments of the Group. In 2010-2014, M. Gražys managed "Staticus Sverige", AB, holding the post of a member of the Board of the company.



The new member was elected to the Company's Board after the Company received a notice of the member of the Board Adomas Birulis on his resignation from the post of a member of the Board as from 6 January. The Company reported this information in its announcement on material event of 23 December 2016.



After the new member joined the Board, there are four members serving on the Company's Board: Ms. Egle Ciužaite (Chairwoman of the Board), Mr. Darius Kucinas (responsible for electricity and heat production management), Mr. Mindaugas Kvekšas (responsible for financial and administration management) and Mr. Mindaugas Gražys (responsible for business development).



