RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Rick Conrad, owner of the Archadeck of Bucks-Mont location in Pennsylvania, and his team were awarded Archadeck Outdoor Living's Design Excellence award in the porch and room category. The contest recognizes design excellence in several project categories among its franchise locations. As North America's largest custom designer and builder of outdoor structures and spaces, Archadeck Outdoor Living has grown to a franchise network of over 50 locations across the United States and Canada.

Awarded annually, the Archadeck Design Excellence Award is awarded in different project categories including decking projects, hardscape or patio projects and porch and room projects. The winners of those categories are then entered to win the Design Excellence Award Grand Prize, which is determined by a collective vote by the Archadeck franchisee network.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as the winner in the porch and room category," said Rick Conrad, owner of the Bucks-Mont location. "The homeowners were looking to rehab their existing deck and create an outside living area for entertainment. We're really proud of the result."

Mr. Conrad's winning project started with first modifying the homeowner's existing deck and designing a covered porch area with an adjacent open porch on the right side leading out to their paver patio. The TimberTech evolutions deck is teak with a walnut border, is skirted with a brown vinyl lattice, and features black aluminum spindle TimberTech railings. This new living space utilizes the existing home's color and architecture to seamlessly integrate the new addition so that it looks like an original part of the home.

"We are proud to present this award to Rick Conrad and the entire Archadeck of Bucks-Mont team," stated Mike Reeder, VP of the Archadeck Outdoor Living Brand. "Their level of expertise and design is clear in this project and can serve as design inspiration for the entire Archadeck franchise system."

The winning project will be featured in the soon to be launched Archadeck Design Excellence Award photo gallery, which will be found on the company's website at www.Archadeck.com.

Archadeck Outdoor Living is North America's largest builder of custom-designed and built decks, screened porches, sunrooms, outdoor living rooms, outdoor kitchens and outdoor living structures. Qualified Remodeler and Remodeler Magazine consistently rank Archadeck at the top of their respective annual "Best" lists. Archadeck projects have graced the covers of Gardens, Decks and Patios and Decks & Backyard Projects. The company has been featured in articles in This Old House, Smart Money, Coastal Living, Better Homes & Gardens and Gardening & Deck Design, as well as on HGTV. Additional information can be viewed at www.archadeck.com.

Franchise Location: Archadeck of Bucks-Mont

Owner: Rick Conrad

Address: Doyleston, Pennsylvania 18901

Phone number: (215) 345-5130

Email: bucksmont@archadeck.net