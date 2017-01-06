RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Jim Klingbail, owner of the Archadeck of Virginia Beach location in Virginia Beach/Norfolk, Virginia, and his team were awarded Archadeck Outdoor Living's Design Excellence award in the hardscape category. The winning project was sold and built under the direction of Mr. Mike Mitchell, a member of the Archadeck of Virginia Beach team. The contest recognizes design excellence in several project categories among its franchise locations. As North America's largest custom designer and builder of outdoor structures and spaces, Archadeck Outdoor Living has grown to a franchise network of over 50 locations across the United States and Canada.

Awarded annually, the Archadeck Design Excellence Award is awarded in different project categories including decking projects, hardscape or patio projects and porch and room projects. The winners of those categories are then entered to win the Design Excellence Award Grand Prize, which is determined by a collective vote by the Archadeck franchisee network.

"It takes the right contractor with the appropriate experience working on a project like this to get it right," said Jim Klingbail, owner of the Archadeck of Virginia Beach/Norfolk location. "The goal of the project was to fill a very large, undeveloped outdoor living space into their dream space for relaxing and entertaining."

Mr. Klingbail and Mr. Mitchell's award winning patio certainly accomplished this goal. The hardscape featured a patio of Cottage Stone Chamfered pavers, a permanent grill, and a fire pit with its own dedicated natural gas line. The stones used to build the fire pit were topped off with a cap stone and featured premium reflective rock in the interior of the pit to enhance the fire element. Circling the fire pit was a custom built sitting wall with a backrest and end caps on both ends. The team's favorite aspect of the hardscape project was the permanent natural gas. "To have the fire element lit with the flip of a switch is a convenience and luxury that most people don't have the opportunity to enjoy in their outdoor living spaces", exclaimed Mike Mitchell.

"We are proud to present this award to Jim Klingbail, Mike Mitchell and the entire Archadeck of Virginia Beach/Norfolk team," stated Mike Reeder, VP of the Archadeck Outdoor Living Brand. "This project clearly demonstrates a level of expertise and attention to quality and detail that is representative of Archadeck's brand values."

The winning project will be featured in the soon to be launched Archadeck Design Excellence Award photo gallery, which will be found on the company's website at www.Archadeck.com.

Archadeck Outdoor Living is North America's largest builder of custom-designed and built decks, screened porches, sunrooms, outdoor living rooms, outdoor kitchens and outdoor living structures. Qualified Remodeler and Remodeler Magazine consistently rank Archadeck at the top of their respective annual "Best" lists. Archadeck projects have graced the covers of Gardens, Decks and Patios and Decks & Backyard Projects. The company has been featured in articles in This Old House, Smart Money, Coastal Living, Better Homes & Gardens and Gardening & Deck Design, as well as on HGTV. Additional information can be viewed at www.archadeck.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/4/11G126524/Images/Hardscape_Jim_KlingbailMike_Mitchell_VA_Beach_-413866eb476b907598c53cd942b478d7.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/4/11G126524/Images/Mike_Mitchell_-_Hardscape_-_Virginia_Beach-59ef3fcd5d2b97039e73aac13be66c59.jpeg

Contact:

Jody Wetherill

jwetherill@outdoorlivingbrands.com

804-353-6999 ext. 113

http://virginia-beach.archadeck.com



Franchise Location: Archadeck of Virginia Beach

Owner: Jim Klingbail, Project Sold By: Mike Mitchell (team member)

Address: Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Phone number: (757) 460-3538

Email: vabeach-norfolk@archadeck.net