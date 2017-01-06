Welcome to the first pv magazine weekly digest of 2017! We hope you all enjoyed a well-earned festive rest, and are ready to face the new year with renewed gusto for what promises to be a pivotal 12 months for the solar industry.

While the past few weeks were relatively quiet - a reflection of the solar industry easing at one off the gas - there were a couple of standout headlines that caught the attention of our readers.

Chief among these is the report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) that solar is on course to become the world's cheapest source of energy within the next decade.

Last year was another breakthrough year for solar energy, as prices tumbled to levels that would have been barely believable just 12 months previous. Amongst the most dramatic solar headlines of 2016 were three significant solar price world records being broken, first in Dubai, then in Mexico, and finally in Abu Dhabi, where a jaw dropping bid of US 2.42 cents per kWh was entered in a tender for a utility-scale project in the UAE.

This has given way to revitalized enthusiasm that solar PV will be the most prevalent energy source of the future, as analysts have scrambled to update forecasts for average solar prices in the coming years; with exciting results. Fresh 2017 analysis from leading market analysts BNEF has now predicted that the average global price for solar power could be less than coal within just 10 years, which is actually not so unbelievable, considering that it is already cheaper than coal in some parts of the world.

One of the main drivers for the drop in solar power prices is the progress of the technology used in the manufacturing ...

