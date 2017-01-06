DJIA Keeps Its Distance From 20,000 MarkDow Jones Industrial Average closed 42.87 points down and closed at 19,899.29. The S&P 500 Index lost 1.75 points to close at 2,269.However, backed by the strength in healthcare and technology stocks, Nasdaq Composite Index touched another all-time high. The Nasdaq rose 10.93 points and closed at 5,487.94.The stocks fell Thursday led by the losses in banks and retail stocks. Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) and Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were the biggest losers of the day following weak holiday-season reports.GoPro.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...