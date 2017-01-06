Research and Markets - Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Growth of 5%, 2017-2021, with Raytheon, Saab & Thales Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global man-portable rocket launcher market to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global man-portable rocket launcher market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers man-portable rocket launchers, including man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) that find applications in both the military and homeland security sectors for various operations such as air, ground, and naval strikes.

One trend in the market is emergence of multi-featured systems. The lightweight, man-portable recoilless rifle, M3 Carl Gustaf, developed by Saab is a cross between an artillery gun and a Bazooka. The system has its propellant at the base of the projectile like a rocket, which stops it from burning beyond the barrel, and therefore, the propulsion system in the rocket or missile helps in the faster forward movement of the missile. The system has been made recoilless by enabling the propellant gas to be directed backward. M3 Carl Gustaf is a tube-like artillery that follows the same model. In addition, its tube-like structure also allows the elimination of most of the heavy and bulky recoiling mechanisms in traditional rocket launchers. These recoilless weapon systems are often referred to as rifles because of their spiral rifling in the barrel, which stabilizes the projectile.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing usage by law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement agencies across countries have started using portable rocket launchers to fight internal extremism and terrorism and to maintain the overall law and order situation within the country. Since 1990, the US police department has been receiving over $4.3 billion worth equipment like machine guns, rocket launchers or grenades, and mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles. Further, the excess military equipment available to army troops is handed over to the state police.

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Saab

