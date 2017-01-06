Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increasing Interest in Landscaping - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automatic irrigation equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% during the period 2017-2021.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing interest in landscaping. Landscaping has gained popularity in the services industry. Landscaping not only provides a serene retreat to relax, it also increases property value and renders environmental benefits (absorbs carbon dioxide and reduces air pollution). The need to enhance the aesthetics of residential and commercial properties through landscaping will positively impact the demand for automatic irrigation equipment, to maintain grounds and yards. There will also be a replacement demand from landscaping companies for equipment that they delayed replacing during the recession period.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising water scarcity. Demographic changes due to rapid urbanization industrialization have resulted in unsustainable economic practices and degradation of natural resources. One of the leading problems cropping up due to these factors is water shortage across the globe. For instance, over the past three years, California in the US has been facing an unprecedented drought. The environmental disaster recorded in August 2015 was the Aral Sea shrinkage. The rising need for water along with issues related to water management, has resulted into making water an expensive resource.

Key vendors:



Jain Irrigation Systems

Netafim

Rain Bird

The Toro Company



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Product segmentation



Part 08: End-user segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bzkh2n/global_automatic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716