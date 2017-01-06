Research and Markets - Global Customs Audit Market Growth of 5%, 2017-2021 with Deloitte, KPMG & PwC Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global customs audit market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2017-2021.



According to the report, the emergence of new economic powerhouses in recent years has compelled companies to explore new markets, causing a significant change in trade patterns. For instance, a decade ago, China was not the top trading partner of G20 economies. Today, it has become the largest trading partner of six economies including Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Russia, and South Africa. During the forecast period, APAC will continue to be the most dynamic region for trade and account for the fastest growth of merchandise exports. Although APAC economies are new and unexplored, customs duty and indirect tax landscapes are very complex in Asian countries. Therefore, the need to manage customs-related challenges of international trade steers the demand for professional service providers.



Further, the report states that revenues from customs account for the majority of revenue collected by governments in comparison to internal taxes. With countries having different compliances regulations, vendors face the difficulty in the standardization of services to clients. Also, most emerging countries do not have centralized customs declaration systems, and goods crossing different local borders are subject to customs declaration at each location. This disrupts the entire supply chain of importers and exporters. The requirement for customs declaration at each local border reduces uniformity in the process.

Key vendors:



EY

Deloitte

KPMG

PwC



