Global Drones for Energy Industry Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy Report 2016-2025: Market will Reach a Cumulative Market Value of $4.47 Billion - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drones for Energy Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025" report to their offering.

Global demand for drones in energy industry will reach a cumulative market value of $4.47 bn for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending.

This represents a strong and continued growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for oil & gas, electric grids, power utilities and other energy infrastructures.



Drones for Energy Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the energy-sector drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual shipment and revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:



- Oil & Gas

- Power and Utility

- Clean Energy and Others



As the major segment in energy industry, oil & gas sector has been using the majority of overall energy-industry UAVs. The oil & gas drones market is studied with sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration, according to the following classifications:



By end-user:



- Rigs

- Pipelines

- Others



By application:



- Inspection

- Spill and Leak Response

- Security and Surveillance



By geography:



- APAC

- Europe

- North America

- Latin America

- RoW



On basis of UAV frame type, the global drones market in energy industry is segmented into four sections with annual revenue and unit shipment data available for each section in every year of 2014-2025:



- Fixed Wing Drones

- Rotary Blade Drones

- Nano Drones

- Hybrid Drones



Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global drones market for energy industry:



- APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

- RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)



Companies Mentioned



- AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

- Aerovel Corporation (USA)

- Altavian (USA)

- Ascending Technologies GmbH (Germany)

- BAE Systems (UK)

- Cyberhawk Innovations (UK)

- Draganfly Innovations (Canada)

- ING Robotic Aviation (Canada)

- Insitu (USA)

- Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy)

- Lockheed Martin (US)

- Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

- PrecisionHawk (US)

- Proxy Technologies (US)

- Sky-Futures (UK)

- Textron (US)

- VDOS (USA)



