LUV Bathrooms Becomes 'Clearwells'

Luv Bathrooms is recognized as the UK's biggest retailer of steam showers and offers widest range of steam showers in the UK. Recently, in a public announcement the company revealed their new identity and rebranding. LUV Bathrooms will know be know as 'Clearwells'. The decision to rebrand the store was taken to build a more cohesive look of 'Clearwells', the company will continue to provide many of the same quality product bathroom for prices, backed by a lowest price guarantee, though now the focus is for their leading spa related products.

A spokesperson from the newly name Clearwells said: "LUV Bathrooms are rebranding to the new name 'Clearwells'. The change better reflects our business and services. We still have a selection of bathrooms although our specialist experience and knowledge in luxury spa items such as steam showers, hot tubs and saunas has seen this area of the business excel to the point we are now UK's biggest steam shower and sauna retailer. Shopping at Clearwells will not only ensure your browsing through the very highest quality products, it is also guaranteed that whatever item you choose, you can be sure that you'll be getting your item at the lowest price online, GUARANTEED. That's our price promise"

With their commitment to deliver the luxury of high quality steam shower and sauna to as many homes as possible; Clearwells will be offering one of the widest range of products available online. With such a large variety to choose from, Clearwells buyers will be able to transform their home into the desirable heaven they deserve. To help buyers make an informed choice about the products they buy from the store, Clearwells has established a team of friendly and highly knowledgeable customer service representatives, who are on hand and ready to answer any queries buyers may have and help select the ideal items that match the buyer's' specific needs.

The many years of experience and knowledge from LUV Bathrooms has been transferred to better serve the clients of Clearwells.

About us: Clearwells LUV is one of the largest networks of bathroom goods and leading luxury spa items in the UK. People may recognize them or their products from TV adverts, TV programs such as DIY SOS or Grand Designs or people may have heard about Lu Bathrooms through the favourite method, from one of their happy customers. They have been in the bathroom business for years and they use their knowledge and power in the market to offer the customers the very best deals on the very best products. For more information, please visit: https://www.clearwells.co.uk/

