Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" of the "Corporation") announced today that it has agreed to amend the terms of the loan agreement it entered into with Cardiff Energy Corp.

Gunpowder has agreed that it will convert the remaining outstanding balance of One Hundred & Thirty-Six Thousand Dollars ("$136,000.00") CDN of unpaid principle and interest which is owed to Gunpowder by Cardiff Energy Corp., into equity of Cardiff Energy Corp., on the condition that Cardiff is successful in raising a minimum of Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ("$750,000.00") CDN from its current One Million Dollar ("$1,000,000.00") CDN non-brokered private placement raise that Cardiff is currently conducting. Before the amendment, Cardiff previously made payments totaling Forty-Eight Thousand Dollars ("$48,000.00") CDN to Gunpowder.

Should Cardiff successfully raise the minimum amount specified, the conversion price of the debt owing to the Gunpowder will be at ten cents ("$0.10") per share. If Cardiff completes its non-brokered financing in full, and should Gunpowder convert all of the outstanding debt into equity, Gunpowder would own a 14.3% stake in the restructured Cardiff Energy Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., still maintains a first ranking General Security Agreement ("GSA") on all of the assets of Cardiff Energy Corp., including its US operations. Gunpowder will continue to hold the GSA in place until all of the outstanding debt is converted into equity.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Interim CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com



