

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salary comparison and job search site Glassdoor Inc. has released a list of the 50 best places to work in 2017. This is the company's ninth annual report, which recognizes the best places to work.



Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based solely on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback about their employer by completing a company review that provides details about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.



Robert Hohman, CEO and co-founder of Glassdoor, said, '. the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognize companies that truly stand out as Best Places to Work because they're purely determined by the authentic voice of those who really know a company best - the employees.'



Employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as five key workplace attributes. These include giving their opinion on career opportunities, compensation & benefits, culture & values, senior management and work-life balance.



Airbnb, which was ranked as the best place to work in 2016, fell to the thirty-fifth position in 2017.



Are you curious to know if your employer made the cut? Here is the top-ten list by Glassdoor, based on a five-point scale.



