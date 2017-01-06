Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to NATIXIS, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at 31 December 2016

7 299 SEB shares

3 229 454.19

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at 30 June 2016

11 088 SEB shares

2 653 263

For information, the following assets appeared at the implementation of the contract, at 1st September 2013

16 034 SEB shares

2 009 250

