1,716 Euro		+0,097
+5,99 %
WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.01.2017 | 15:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Akastor completes transaction to join Frontica Advantage with NES Global Talent

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated December 8, 2016 regarding Akastor's agreement to join Frontica Advantage with NES Global Talent to create a leading staffing service provider for the Oil and Gas sector. All closing conditions have been fulfilled.  The closing of the transaction took place on January 6, 2017 according to the terms and conditions described in the release.

 ____

- END -

Media Contact:

Akastor

Tore Langballe, Head of Communications

+47 907 77 841

tore.langballe@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

