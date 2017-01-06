Akastor ASA: Akastor completes transaction to join Frontica Advantage with NES Global Talent

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated December 8, 2016 regarding Akastor's agreement to join Frontica Advantage with NES Global Talent to create a leading staffing service provider for the Oil and Gas sector. All closing conditions have been fulfilled. The closing of the transaction took place on January 6, 2017 according to the terms and conditions described in the release.

