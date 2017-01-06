

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Cell phone coverage in all New York City underground subway stations will be available by Monday, January 9, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.



Wi-Fi service has already been installed in these underground stations by the end of 2016, a full two years ahead of schedule.



Cuomo noted that cell phone coverage by four major carriers - AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless - will be present across underground stations as of January 9, a full year ahead of schedule.



Underground connectivity at almost every underground station has already been completed and the final station, Clark Street on the 2, 3 line in Brooklyn, will go live on January 9.



Four stations that are either under renovation or about to start a renovation will have live service immediately upon conclusion of their renovation. The four stations are South Ferry, Prospect Ave., 53rd Street and Bay Ridge.



'By bringing Wi-Fi and cell service underground ahead of schedule, we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation. This will better connect New Yorkers who are on-the-go and build on our vision to reimagine the country's busiest transportation network for the future,' Cuomo said.



New York City Transit President Veronique Hakim said, 'As of Monday our customers can text or call from our underground stations, staying in touch with their families, keeping up with work, and staying connected.'



The construction of the wireless, Wi-Fi and public safety network began in 2011 with the connection of six underground stations in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, and was slated for completion in 2018.



Transit Wireless has a 27-year partnership agreement with the Metropolitan Transit Authority or MTA to design, build, operate and maintain cellular as well as Wi-Fi connectivity in the underground subway stations.



The company was formed to meet the MTA's requirement to develop a shared wireless infrastructure within 279 underground stations of the New York City subway to provide commercial services for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers.



Transit Wireless has invested more than $300 million into the infrastructure project and is sharing revenues derived through the network's services with the MTA. The project was being built at no cost to taxpayers or subway riders, the company noted.



