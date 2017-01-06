Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analyzing Russia's Energy Policy Energy Politics" report to their offering.

Analyzing Russia's Energy Policy and Energy Politics 2016 is a strategic analysis of how the country's energy policy is affecting other neighboring countries, all of Europe, and the country itself.

The report looks at the industry from a viewpoint of a political analyst and determines the factors impacting Russian energy policies. In view of understanding energy transactions, the report also studies the revenue returns for investors in various energy channels which manifest themselves in Russian energy demand and supply dynamics.

Russia's real gross domestic product (GDP) surpassed average growth rates in all other G8 countries in recent years, marking the country's seventh consecutive year of economic expansion. Russia's economic growth over the past seven years has been driven primarily by energy exports, given the increase in Russian oil production and relatively high world oil prices during the period.

Internally, Russia gets over half of its domestic energy needs from natural gas. The share of energy use from coal and nuclear has stayed constant, while energy use from oil has decreased from 27 percent to around 19 percent.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Analyzing Russia's Energy Policy

B.1 Introduction

B.2 Objectives of the Russian Energy Strategy

B.3 Primary Energy Resources in Russia

B.4 Climate Change Factor

B.5 EU-Russia Energy Dialogue

B.6 Russia the Ratification of the Energy Charter Treaty

B.7 Major Challenges for the Russian Energy Policy

C. Russia's Energy Industry Foreign Policy

C.1 International Disputes

C.1.1 Azerbaijan and Armenia

C.1.2 Russia and Belarus

C.1.3 Russia and Georgia

C.1.4 Russia and Lithuania

C.1.5 Russia and Ukraine

D. Politics in the Russian Energy Industry

D.1 Changing Economic and Energy Policies in Russia

D.2 Analyzing Eurasian Dependency on Russia for Energy

D.3 Reliance on Russian Oil Pipelines

D.4 Reliance on Russian Gas Pipelines

D.5 Reliance on Russian Electricity Network

D.6 Conclusion

E. Appendix

F. Glossary of Terms

