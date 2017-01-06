SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Corin Medrano has joined the firm as paralegal in its San Francisco office.

Corin has considerable experience advising early-stage and emerging technology companies, as well as venture capital investors on a wide range of issues. Before joining Silicon Legal, Corin worked in the emerging companies and venture capital group of Perkins Coie LLP's Palo Alto, CA office.

Corin received her undergraduate degree in political science and Chicano studies from the University of California, Berkeley.

"Silicon Legal Strategy's unique approach to establishing a deep, genuine relationship with clients while providing top-notch legal advice to the tech community is what attracted me to this remarkable boutique firm," said Medrano. "I am both ecstatic and honored to join such a talented and extremely collaborative group," she continued. "We're thrilled to start 2017 with such a talented hire," said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal Strategy. "Corin's experience will allow our paralegal group to continue its dedication to ultra-responsive interactions with our clients. We expect to continue growing our legal team through the rest of 2017."

