Following its Oct. 5, 2016 acquisition of Bayer Garden and Bayer Advanced consumer businesses, SBM has entered into an agreement to acquire Bayer's Pasadena, Texas production operations.

The Pasadena site activities focus on formulation, filling and packaging of consumer use pesticide products. The site hosts multiple liquid and dust filling production lines.

"This agreement, as a logical continuation of our October 5th transaction, fits perfectly into our corporate strategy," said Alexandre Simmler, Global CEO of SBM.

"This will give us the agility and capacity required to meet our aggressive growth ambitions for the U.S. market," added Jim Van Handel, President of SBM, N.A. "It marks another strategic step in our North American expansion plans."

The projected sale of the site to SBM is expected to close in late 2017.

About SBM

SBM is an independent, family-owned group of companies based in France that develops, manufactures and distributes crop protection solutions for professionals, and home and garden care products for consumers. It has three strategic divisions: Research Development, for the development of innovations and exclusive formulas; Manufacturing, with two formulating and packaging plants based in France; and a Sales Marketing division comprising three segments: SBM Life Science for consumers, offering the brands ANTI, Bayer Advanced, Capiscol, Caussade and Solabiol; CMPA for agricultural professionals; and LCA, specializing in aromatherapy products.

For more information visit bayeradvanced.com and sbmdeveloppement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170106005426/en/

Contacts:

Global Prairie, LLC

Amanda Vasil, +1 (440) 552-8602

amanda.vasil@global-prairie.com