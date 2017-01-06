Bitcoin Price Can Triple, Some Experts BelieveBitcoin entrepreneur Vinny Lingham has made a rather bold prediction: that the Bitcoin price (BTC price) will rise to the $3,000.00 range later this year and then become a true powerhouse.In contrast to that daring and rosy picture, Lingham views trading spikes as potentially damaging for its progress, seeing steady and incremental progress versus volatile jumps as the way forward for the Bitcoin price. (Source: "B.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...