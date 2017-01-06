

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A series of precision U.S. airstrikes against al-Qaida operatives this week in northwestern Syria's Idlib province killed more than 20 militants and destroyed eight vehicles and nine structures, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook told reporters Thursday.



On January 3, U.S. forces struck a large al-Qaida headquarters near Sarmada, which was used by the terrorist fighter network as a gathering place, and their leaders directed terrorist operations out of this location.



We are confident these strikes will degrade al-Qaida's ability to direct operations in Syria, Cook said.



'Al-Qaida remains committed to carrying out terrorist attacks against the United States and the West. We will continue to take action to deny any terrorist safe haven in Syria. We will not allow al-Qaida to grow its capacity to attack the United States or our allies and friends around the world,' he told reporters.



