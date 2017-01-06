Global Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing (Sensors & Transducers, Meters, Analyzers, Software) Market 2016-2022: Environmental Noise Driving Automotive Manufacturers to Reduce the Noise Levels - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The NVH testing market is expected grow from USD 1.57 Billion in 2015 to reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2016 and 2022.



The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increasingly stringent environmental noise regulations across the regions as the noise has harmful impact on human health. This led the government agencies across the world to reduce the environmental noise by reducing noise levels at source. The major factors expected to drive the growth of the NVH testing market are increasing environmental noise driving automotive manufacturers to reduce the noise levels and growing focus on fuel efficiency driving the NVH testing market.



This report focuses on detailed segmentations of the market, combined with qualitative and quantitative analysis of each and every aspect of the classification based on type, vertical, application, and geography. Based on type, the NVH testing market has been classified into hardware and software. Hardware has been classified into sensors & transducers, meters, analyzers, data acquisition systems, and signal conditioners. The software segment has been classified into acquisition software, acoustic software, vibration software, signal analysis software, and calibration software.



Meters was the largest segment of the market in 2015 due to high demand for measurement of noise and vibration from the automotive & transportation vertical. Noise dosimeters and sound level meters expected to contribute majority of the meters market during the forecast period. The increasing need for ready to analyze signal is expected to drive the demand for noise dosimeters. The signal conditioners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.16% between 2016 and 2022. The increasing complexities in the test setups with the increase in features in automotive is expected to drive the signal conditioners to meet the signal.



Factors such as increasing market for the rental and refurbished NVH testing products hamper the growth of the market. However, Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software, Inc. (U.S.) is expected to benefit from its complementary product portfolio as its offering includes NVH testing products as well as PLM products. Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S (Denmark) is expected to have competitive advantage through its extensive product portfolio to its customers.



The key players in the market are competing with each other with the help of new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions.



Major players operating in the NVH testing market include National Instruments Corporation (U.S.), Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S (Denmark), Head acoustics GmbH (Germany), imc Meßsysteme GmbH (Germany), Dewesoft d.o.o. (Slovenia), Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software, Inc. (U.S.), G.R.A.S Sound and Vibration A/S (Denmark), Muller-BBM Holding AG (Germany), and M+P international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends



7 NVH Testing Market, By Type



8 NVH Testing Market, By Vertical



9 NVH Testing Market, By Application



10 Geographical Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S.

Dewesoft. D.O.O

G.R.A.S. Sound & Vibration A/S

Head Acoustics GmbH

IMC Meßsysteme GmbH

M+P International Mess- Und Rechnertechnik GmbH

National Instruments Corporation

Prosig Ltd

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Signal.X Technologies LLC

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbqzv3/noise_vibration

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716