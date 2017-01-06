$586.04 Billion Smart Education and Learning Market - Global Forecast to 2021: Boost in the Connectivity of Handheld Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Education and Learning Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The smart education and learning market is forecast to grow from USD 193.24 Billion in 2016 to USD 586.04 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 24.84%.

Technological advancements, increased collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers, increase in the connectivity of the handheld devices, rising significance of eLearning in the academic as well as corporate setups to enhance the competency based on the productivity of the students and employees, widespread increase in the government initiatives in the growing markets such as APAC and MEA and technological advancements are some of the driving factors of the smart education and learning market.



The educational content has the largest market share in the smart education and learning product market during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to grow because of the rapid increase in the use of handheld devices to access educational apps for both students and working professionals.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2016 and APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the smart education and learning market during the forecast period. A robust and efficient IT infrastructure and ever growing significance of technology in education has resulted in the wide adoption of the academic and business setups in this region. The increasing innovative developments in technologies are benefiting all the stakeholders present in the market.



The key players in the smart education and learning market include:

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Blackboard, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Desire2learn Corporation Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Ellucian Company L.P.

Mcgraw-Hill Education

NIIT Limited

Pearson PLC

Promethean, Inc.

SABA Software, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smart Technologies, Inc.

Sum Total Systems, LLC.

Tata Interactive Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Smart Education and Learning Market Analysis, By Product



8 Smart Education and Learning Market Analysis, By Learning Mode



9 Smart Education and Learning Market Analysis, By User Type



10 Smart Education and Learning Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Key Innovators



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Adobe Systems Incorporated

Blackboard, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Desire2learn Corporation Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Ellucian Company L.P.

Mcgraw-Hill Education

NIIT Limited

Pearson PLC

Promethean, Inc.

SABA Software, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smart Technologies, Inc.

Sum Total Systems, LLC.

Tata Interactive Systems

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p5bsnx/smart_education

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716