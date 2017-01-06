Global Wearable Patch Market Report 2016-2020 - Rise in Number of Lifestyle Diseases & Increasing Adoption of Wearable Patches in Cosmetic industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wearable Patch Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global wearable patch market to grow at a CAGR of 88.27%, in terms of shipment, during the period 2016-2020.
Global Thoracic Surgery Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Wearable patches can be affixed to the skin and can be worn for a few hours to a couple of weeks. These patches are used for the treatment and delivery of medications such as nicotine. They are also used as anti-aging patches. The connected wearable patches feature wireless connectivity, in addition to the features of regular wearable patches, which help in monitoring the health of an individual and delivering drugs accordingly.
According to the report, wearable patches help people monitor their health conditions to avoid serious health issues. The increase in aging population, rise in number of diseases, and high healthcare costs are major concerns for people. People are becoming increasingly concerned about their health and fitness. The increasing demand for diet programs and mobile health applications is helping the market to grow as it is encouraging more users adopt wearable patches. The increased awareness of wearable patches among consumers is expected to continue to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that the integration of sensors into smartphones, tablets, and consumer-end devices and accessories is a challenge faced by vendors in the market. Mobile health and fitness applications use built-in sensors in smartphones to check heart rate, distance walked, steps taken, and calories burned during a workout. This feature has some limitations as it increases the manufacturing cost of wearable patches, which is a challenge for vendors in the market.
Key vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Gentag
- Insluet
- Kenzen
- Nemaura Medical
- Proteus Digital Health
Other prominent vendors
- CeQur
- Chrono Therapeutics
- Delta Electronics
- Dexcom
- Feeligreen
- FitLinxx
- G-tech Medical
- Hivox
- iRhythm Technologies
- iThermonitor
- Isansys Lifecare
- L'Oréal
- Leaf Healthcare
- Mcio
- Medtronic
- MTG
- Patchology
- Qualcomm
- Sensium Healthcare
- STEMP
- The Ionto Team
- Upright
- Vital Connect
- Valendo
- X2 biosystems
- Ya-Man
- Zansors
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Industry overview
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market segmentation by technology
Part 08: Market segmentation by application
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Market attractiveness
Part 11: Buying criteria
Part 12: Market drivers
Part 13: Impact of drivers
Part 14: Market challenges
Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 16: Market trends
Part 17: Vendor landscape
Part 18: Appendix
