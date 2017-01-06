Global Wearable Patch Market Report 2016-2020 - Rise in Number of Lifestyle Diseases & Increasing Adoption of Wearable Patches in Cosmetic industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wearable Patch Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global wearable patch market to grow at a CAGR of 88.27%, in terms of shipment, during the period 2016-2020.

Global Thoracic Surgery Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Wearable patches can be affixed to the skin and can be worn for a few hours to a couple of weeks. These patches are used for the treatment and delivery of medications such as nicotine. They are also used as anti-aging patches. The connected wearable patches feature wireless connectivity, in addition to the features of regular wearable patches, which help in monitoring the health of an individual and delivering drugs accordingly.



According to the report, wearable patches help people monitor their health conditions to avoid serious health issues. The increase in aging population, rise in number of diseases, and high healthcare costs are major concerns for people. People are becoming increasingly concerned about their health and fitness. The increasing demand for diet programs and mobile health applications is helping the market to grow as it is encouraging more users adopt wearable patches. The increased awareness of wearable patches among consumers is expected to continue to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that the integration of sensors into smartphones, tablets, and consumer-end devices and accessories is a challenge faced by vendors in the market. Mobile health and fitness applications use built-in sensors in smartphones to check heart rate, distance walked, steps taken, and calories burned during a workout. This feature has some limitations as it increases the manufacturing cost of wearable patches, which is a challenge for vendors in the market.



Key vendors



Abbott Laboratories

Gentag

Insluet

Kenzen

Nemaura Medical

Proteus Digital Health

Other prominent vendors



CeQur

Chrono Therapeutics

Delta Electronics

Dexcom

Feeligreen

FitLinxx

G-tech Medical

Hivox

iRhythm Technologies

iThermonitor

Isansys Lifecare

L'Oréal

Leaf Healthcare

Mcio

Medtronic

MTG

Patchology

Qualcomm

Sensium Healthcare

STEMP

The Ionto Team

Upright

Vital Connect

Valendo

X2 biosystems

Ya-Man

Zansors

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Industry overview



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Market segmentation by application



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market attractiveness



Part 11: Buying criteria



Part 12: Market drivers



Part 13: Impact of drivers



Part 14: Market challenges



Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 16: Market trends



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Appendix



