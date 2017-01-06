Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market 2017-2021: Growing Use of Lightweight Carbon Fibers in the Manufacturing of Sports Sticks and Rackets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global carbon fibre in sports equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global carbon fibre in sports equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports equipment such as sports sticks, rackets, skis and snowboards, and other sports equipment such as fishing rods, bicycles, cricket bats, and paddles and windsurfing masts that are manufactured using carbon fibers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is probability of the market becoming oligopolistic. The market is highly oligopolistic in nature, with some sections witnessing monopoly or duopoly because of proprietorship over the manufacturing technology and high costs associated with R&D. TEIJIN and SGL Group, which have been enjoying an absolute monopoly in most markets in leading countries because of the strong brand names, are facing growing competition from players such as Cytec Solvay, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Rayon, and Toray Industries.



Vendors operating in this market and sports equipment manufacturers play a major role in the growth of the market. The competition is likely to intensify in most countries and this is expected to be beneficial for end-consumers, thereby contributing to the market's growth.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is growing use of lightweight carbon fibers in the manufacture of sports sticks and rackets. Carbon fibers are highly preferred for the manufacture of sports equipment like sports sticks and rackets, primarily due to their advanced properties such as light weight, high strength to weight ratio, improved resistance, and stiffness. Carbon fibers are used extensively for the manufacture of golf club shafts, as these materials render a better swing to golf clubs.



Key vendors



Hexcel

Mitsubishi Rayon

SGL Group

TEIJIN

Toray Industries

Other prominent vendors



Cytec Solvay Group

DowAksa

Kemrock Industries and Exports

Nippon Graphite Fiber

Taekwang Industrial

Weihei Tuozhan Fiber

ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by material type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2z2pzh/global_carbon

