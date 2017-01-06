SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Throughout 2016, NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (OTCQX: NXGEF) has been announcing drill results. On Dec. 20, NexGen released the results from the final 10 holes of the 2016 drill program at the Arrow deposit, part of the Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.

Included in this interview is: NexGen Energy Ltd.

David Talbot, an analyst with Dundee Capital Partners, noted that "positive highlights include four intercepts along A2 Shear, and another on A3 Shear. Mineralization continues to be intersected at higher than [the] current resource grade of 2.63% U3O8."

Continue reading this interview: NexGen's High-Grade Drill Results Signal a Bright 2017

