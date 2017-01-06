

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State has designated Hamza bin Laden, son of slain Al Qaeda leader Usama bin Laden, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). As a result of this designation, all property subject to U.S. jurisdiction in which Hamza bin Laden has any interest is blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him.



On August 14, 2015 Hamza bin Laden was officially announced by al-Qa'ida senior leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as an official member of the group. In this 2015 audio message from al-Zawahiri, bin Laden called for acts of terrorism in western capitals. On July 9, 2016, al-Qa'ida issued another audio message from Hamza bin Laden threatening revenge against the United States and warned Americans they would be targeted in the United States and abroad. Specifically, in 2015, bin Laden called for lone offender attacks against U.S., French, and Israeli interests in Washington, D.C.; Paris, France; and Tel Aviv, Israel. Additionally, in 2016, bin Laden called on Saudi Arabian-based tribes to unite with al-Qa'ida's affiliate in Yemen to wage war against Saudi Arabia.



