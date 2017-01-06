sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,601 Euro		-0,007
-1,15 %
WKN: A14RFR ISIN: CA3208831014 Ticker-Symbol: FMG 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,595
0,616
17:13
0,601
0,612
16:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP
FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP0,601-1,15 %