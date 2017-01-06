Aseptic Processing Market by Equipment worth 12.24 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Aseptic Processing Marketby Equipment (Processing and Packaging), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Beverages, Poultry, Seafood & Meat, Convenience Food, Fruits & Vegetables, and Industrial), Packaging, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for aseptic processing, by equipment is projected to reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017, in terms of value.

The packaging market is projected to reach USD 77.25 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017, in terms of value.

Despite being more complex than canning or terminal sterilization, aseptic technologies and products are gaining importance, owing to the increase in preferences for eco-friendly packages, improved equipment and technologies in packaging industry, growth in demand for pharmaceutical supplies, rise in demand for convenience & quality food products, and growth of the dairy beverage.

Packaging equipment segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the equipment market

In 2015, the packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share in the equipment market in terms of value, which is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022. There is an increase in trend of application industries demanding integrated machines. Thus, the manufacturers are attempting to integrate the aseptic processing machines into the filling operations or the packaging machines, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the packaging equipment market in the forecast period. The equipment used in the packaging segment are filling, sealing, and closing. Filling linear machines and rotary machines are largely used in the packaging segment.

Food & beverages: The dominance of the segment will continue in the equipment market

In 2015, the food & beverage segment accounted for the largest share in the equipment market in terms of value, and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The various dairy products that undergo aseptic processing and packaging include, UHT milk, creams, fermented dairy products, concentrated and condensed milk, flavored & formulated dairy products, and other dairy products. Beverage products include, fruit juices, carbonated drinks, tea, coconut water, and energy drinks. The dairy and beverages subsegment is expected to experience the highest growth, owing to the new consumer base demanding more of healthy and tasty products, and this is expected to intensively drive the dairy and beverages subsegment of food & beverages. Demand for greater variety in flavor and increase in demand for existing flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, and banana are also the major drivers to boost the dairy product range.

Pharmaceuticals sub-application is growing at the highest CAGR in the industrial application segment of the equipment market

On the basis of sub-application, the industrial application segment is segmented into pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Increase in awareness of using highly sterile devices, innovations of new drugs, improved packaging techniques, and growth in demand for pharmaceutical supplies are some of the major drivers of the aseptic processing and packaging equipment demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Aseptic Processing Market

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for packaging as well as the equipment market of the Aseptic Processing Market, owing to its increasing economy with a large population base ready to spend on processed food and rapidly growing consumer markets of China, India, and Japan.

In this region, technological advancements and the need for innovative packaging have resulted in new opportunities for aseptic processing. The growth in demand for packaged milk & dairy products and convenience products, and innovations of new drugs and improved packaging techniques, raise the need for the growth of the Aseptic Processing Market.

The Aseptic Processing Market report studies marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co (U.S.), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), SPX FLOW, Inc. (U.S.), and IMA S.p.A (Italy). Other players include Becton, Dickinson and Co (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), GEA Group (Germany), Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd (China), and JBT Corporation (U.S.).

