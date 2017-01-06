

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks said it will introduce new bite-sized egg snacks to its breakfast menu from next week. The new food option is aimed at customers who asked for more protein options at breakfast.



Starting Tuesday, January 10, participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. will offer Sous Vide Egg Bites, made with cage-free eggs. The Sous Vide Egg Bites will cost $4.45 for two bites.



The new breakfast item will be available in two options - Bacon and Gruyere, and Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper. Both are wheat-free and an excellent source of protein.



Sous-vide - which means 'under vacuum' in French - is a culinary technique where vacuum-sealed food is immersed in water and cooked at a very precise and consistent temperature. This cooking method is preferred because it does not require extra fats and oils.



'Time and time again, we learned that customers were ordering our breakfast sandwiches without the bread or requesting more vegetarian options. We knew that we had a very specific need to satisfy,' Eveline Chao-Rivera, Starbucks brand manager said.



Starbucks began the development process for this new breakfast item two years ago and took cues from customer comments as well feedback from Starbucks baristas.



After exploring different concepts and iterations for the new food item, the Starbucks team collaborated with Cuisine Solutions, a company with expertise in sous-vide cooking, to create Sous Vide Egg Bites in the two new flavors.



The Bacon and Gruyere bites consist of cage-free eggs with aged Gruyere and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with a layer of Applewood smoked bacon. Two Bacon and Gruyere bites have 310 calories per serving and 19 grams of protein.



In the Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper egg bites, cage-free egg whites with Monterey Jack and creamy cottage cheese are accentuated by spinach and fire-roasted red pepper. Two Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper bites have 170 calories per serving and 13 grams of protein.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX