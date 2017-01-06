Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analyzing the Energy Industry in Russia" report to their offering.

Analyzing the Energy Industry in Russia 2016 analyzes the scope of Russian energy production from varied traditional sources as well as the developing renewable energy sources. In view of understanding energy transactions, the report also studies the revenue returns for investors in various energy channels which manifest themselves in Russian energy demand and supply dynamics.

In the last couple of years, Russia's real gross domestic product (GDP) has surpassed the average growth rates in all other G8 countries. Russia's economic growth over the past seven years has been driven primarily by energy exports, given the increase in Russian oil production and relatively high world oil prices during the period.

Internally, Russia gets over half of its domestic energy needs from natural gas. The share of energy use from coal and nuclear has stayed constant, while energy use from oil has decreased from 27 percent to around 19 percent in recent years.

Russia's energy policy along with its foreign policies on energy is also explained in This report, with a future outlook for the global and the Russian energy market. A profile of the major players in the Russian energy industry completes This analysis of the Russian energy industry.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

Section 1: Analyzing the Global Energy Industry

B. A Look at the Global Energy Industry

C. Revenue Returns on Global Energy Markets

D. Global Energy Demand and Supply Dynamics

E. Looking at the Global Energy Crisis

F. World Energy Map Analysis

G. Global Energy Market Industry Outlook

Section 2: Analyzing the Russian Energy Industry

A. Introduction to the Industry

B. Russian Energy Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

C. Drivers of Energy Demand

D. Major Issues in the Russian Energy Industry

E. Role of the State in the Russian Energy Industry

F. Analyzing Russia's Energy Policy

G. Energy Foreign Policy

H. Politics in the Russian Energy Industry

I. Oil Market in Russia

J. Natural Gas Industry in Russia

K. Coal Market in Russia

L. Electricity Sector in Russia

M. Looking at the Nuclear Energy Sector

N. Energy Efficiency Policies in Russia

O. Leading Industry Contributors

Section 3: Conclusion

A. Appendix

B. Glossary of Terms

Companies Mentioned

Atomstroyexport

Energoatom

Rosatom Nuclear Energy State Corporation (Rosatom)

OAO Gazprom

OAO Lukoil

OAO TNK-BP Holding

OJSC Rosneft Oil Company

Raspadskaya

Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK)

Surgutneftegaz OAO

Tatneft

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tzd97x/analyzing_the

