The Company carried 220 thousand passengers on international flights in December. The number of passengers was up by 19% as compared to December last year. The capacity increase totalled 24% between years. The passenger load factor was 77.2% compared to 79.2% in December 2015. Passengers on regional flights were close to 21 thousand in December, increasing by 17% between years. In 2016 The Company started flights to Aberdeen in Scotland on Bombardier Q400 aircraft. Until now the Aberdeen flights have been included in international traffic data but from December 1st they will be accounted for with regional flights. Year to date numbers have been adjusted accordingly. Regional capacity increase in December was 59% compared to last year, main reason being the Aberdeen flights. Sold block hours in charter flights remained the same between years in December. Cargo transport decreased by 3% year-on-year. The room utilisation at the Company's Hotels was 67.9%, compared to 60.7% in December last year.



The Company has never carried more passengers on international flights than in 2016. The total number of passengers carried was nearly 3.7 million, an 20% increase from previous year. The passenger load factor was 82.2%, decreasing by 1 percentage point from 2015 which was a record year. The total number of passenger on regional flights was 323 thousand, increasing by 9%. Sold block hours on charter flights increased by 1% and cargo transport was up by 5%. The room utilisation at the Company's Hotels for the total year was 81.5% and has never been higher.



INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS DEC 16 DEC 15 CHG (%) YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 219,937 185,216 19% 3,674,461 20% Load Factor 77.2% 79.2% -2.0 ppt 82.2% -1.0 ppt Available Seat KM 861.2 697.0 24% 13,653.3 23% (ASK'000,000)



REGIONAL FLIGHTS DEC 16 DEC 15 CHG (%) YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 20,603 17,672 17% 322,740 9% Load Factor 58.8% 70.5% -11.6 ppt 69.3% -5.1 ppt Available Seat KM 12.4 7.8 59% 179.6 24% (ASK'000,000)



CHARTER FLIGHTS DEC 16 DEC 15 CHG (%) YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 100.0% 0.0 ppt 100.0% 0.0 ppt Sold Block Hours 1,865 1,864 0% 23,523 1%



CARGO DEC 16 DEC 15 CHG (%) YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000) 8,387 8,637 -3% 105,379 5%



HOTELS DEC 16 DEC 15 CHG (%) YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room Nights 27,807 24,335 14% 352,214 8% Sold Hotel Room Nights 18,886 14,779 28% 287,160 13% Utilisation of Hotel Rooms 67.9% 60.7% 7.2 ppt 81.5% 3.3 ppt



