Crawford & Company: CRAWFORD® TO PRESENT AT THE 19th ANNUAL NEEDHAM & COMPANY GROWTH CONFERENCE

ATLANTA (Jan. 6, 2017) - Crawford & Company® (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/) (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that Harsha V. Agadi, president and chief executive officer, and W. Bruce Swain, EVP and chief financial officer, will present during the 19th Annual Needham & Company Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at 8:40 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Crawford & Company website at http://us.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations.aspx (http://us.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations.aspx) to register for the webcast. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/)) is one of the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured entities, with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property and casualty claims management, workers' compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.

