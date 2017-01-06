United States Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities, Market Size and Forecast Report 2011-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.

The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2011-2015. Over the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 14.5%, increasing from US$ 5,44,823.2 million in 2016 to reach US$ 9,36,607.9 million by 2020.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 13 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, healthcare and wellness card, consumer incentive, employee/partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020. These include gift, meal, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee/partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Prepaid card market share analysis: Details market share by key issuers and processors and understand the competitive landscape.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 US Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 US Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020

4 US Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020

5 US Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 US Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 US Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

8 US General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

9 US Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

10 US Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

11 US Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

12 US Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

13 US Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

14 US Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

15 US Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

16 US Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

17 US Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

18 US Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

19 US Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

20 US Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

21 US Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

22 US Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

23 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4dnb5/united_states

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716