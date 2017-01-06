MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) debt notes have received designations by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for the 2016 filing year.

2016 STACR Debt Note NAIC Designations:

---------------------------------------------------- Cusip Class Designation ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AA7 STACR 2013-DN1 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AB5 STACR 2013-DN1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AC3 STACR 2013-DN2 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AD1 STACR 2013-DN2 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AK5 STACR 2014-DN1 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AL3 STACR 2014-DN1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AM1 STACR 2014-DN1 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AX7 STACR 2014-DN2 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0AY5 STACR 2014-DN2 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0BJ7 STACR 2014-DN3 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0BK4 STACR 2014-DN3 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0BV0 STACR 2014-HQ1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0BW8 STACR 2014-HQ1 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0CF4 STACR 2014-HQ2 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0CG2 STACR 2014-HQ2 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0CH0 STACR 2014-HQ2 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0CT4 STACR 2014-DN4 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0CU1 STACR 2014-DN4 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0DE6 STACR 2014-HQ3 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0DF3 STACR 2014-HQ3 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0DT3 STACR 2015-DN1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0DW6 STACR 2015-DN1 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0EC9 STACR 2015-HQ1 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0EF2 STACR 2015-HQ1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0EJ4 STACR 2015-HQ1 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0EQ8 STACR 2015-DNA1 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0ET2 STACR 2015-DNA1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0EW5 STACR 2015-DNA1 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0FC8 STACR 2015-HQ2 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0FF1 STACR 2015-HQ2 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0FJ3 STACR 2015-HQ2 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0FQ7 STACR 2015-DNA2 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0FT1 STACR 2015-DNA2 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0FW4 STACR 2015-DNA2 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0GC7 STACR 2015-HQA1 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0GF0 STACR 2015-HQA1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0GJ2 STACR 2015-HQA1 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0GQ6 STACR 2015-DNA3 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0GT0 STACR 2015-DNA3 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0GW3 STACR 2015-DNA3 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0HC6 STACR 2015-HQA2 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0HF9 STACR 2015-HQA2 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0HJ1 STACR 2015-HQA2 M3 NAIC 2 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0HQ5 STACR 2016-DNA1 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0HT9 STACR 2016-DNA1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0HW2 STACR 2016-DNA1 M3 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0JC4 STACR 2016-HQA1 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0JF7 STACR 2016-HQA1 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0JJ9 STACR 2016-HQA1 M3 NAIC 2 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0JQ3 STACR 2016-DNA2 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0JR1 STACR 2016-DNA2 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0JU4 STACR 2016-DNA2 M3 NAIC 2 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0KA6 STACR 2016-HQA2 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0KB4 STACR 2016-HQA2 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0KE8 STACR 2016-HQA2 M3 NAIC 3 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0KL2 STACR 2016-DNA3 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0KM0 STACR 2016-DNA3 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0KQ1 STACR 2016-DNA3 M3 NAIC 2 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0KW8 STACR 2016-HQA3 M1 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0KX6 STACR 2016-HQA3 M2 NAIC 1 ---------------------------------------------------- 3137G0LA5 STACR 2016-HQA3 M3 NAIC 3 ----------------------------------------------------

NAIC Designations are the specific alphanumeric symbols in use by the NAIC SVO to denote a category of credit quality. The NAIC's Structured Securities Group (SSG) is responsible for the day-to-day credit quality assessment and valuation of securities owned by state regulated insurance companies. The SVO conducts credit analysis on these securities for the purpose of assigning an NAIC designation and/or unit price. The NAIC designation categories are described on the NAIC's SSG webpage.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners 2016 Mortgage Reference Securities Report is not a substitute for or functional equivalent of the credit ratings of rating agencies and is not produced to permit investors to compare the likelihood of default or of full and timely payment between one or more securities.

