Cell Sorting Market Worth 247.4 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Cell Sorting Market by Technology (FACS-based Droplet Sorting, MACS, Microfluidics), Product (Cell Sorters, Reagents, Consumables), Application (Research, Clinical), End User (Research Institutes, Biopharma Companies, Medical Schools) - Forecasts to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the global cell sorting market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 247.4 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 67 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cell Sorting Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-sorting-market-62606262.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

A number of factors such as technological advancements in cell sorters, growing adoption of cell sorter techniques in research activities, rising funding and investments for development of innovative cell sorting techniques, growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, and launch of specific reagents for specific applications are fueling the growth of the cell sorting market. On the other hand, lack of awareness and technical knowledge regarding the use of cell sorters and high cost of instruments are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the global cell sorting market.

On the basis of technology, the cell sorting market is broadly classified into three segments, namely, fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS)-microfluidics cell sorting technologies.

Speak to our Expert @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=62606262

On the basis of product and service, the global cell sorting market is categorized into three major segments, namely, cell sorters, reagents & consumables, and services. On the basis of application, the cell sorting market is segmented into research applications and clinical applications. Based on end user, the cell sorting market is segmented into research institutions, academic institutions & medical schools, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and hospitals & clinical testing laboratories.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cell sorting market in 2016, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS, expansions by key players in APAC countries, and increasing research initiatives are stimulating the growth of the cell sorting market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The major players in the global Cell Sorting Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Sony Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Japan), On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cytonome/ST, LLC (U.S.), and Union Biometrica, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell & Bead-Based), Products (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents, Consumables, Software), Application (Research, Clinical) & End User (Commercial Organization, Hospital, Clinical Testing Labs) - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flow-cytometry-market-65374584.html

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Media, Serum, Beads, Centrifuge), Cell Type (Human, Stem, Animal), Technique (Surface marker, Filtration), Application (Cancer, IVD), End User (Hospitals, Biotechnology) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-isolation-market-103931479.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Subscribe Reports from Healthcare Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets