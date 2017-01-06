sprite-preloader
Global GTD Capex & Equipment Sales Database 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "GTD Capex & Equipment Sales Database 2016 Edition 1" report to their offering.

GTD Capex and Equipment Sales Database provides information and analysis of the Generation and T&D sectors, with historical data and forecasts for all countries, with spreadsheets and charts.

Analysis of capex - Equipment Price, Installed Cost, Capex by $ value and %

1. Generation equipment cost in nominal $ million, at purchase price, at installed cost and % share of capex, World, 2000 to 2020

2. Transmission equipment cost in nominal $ million, at purchase price, at installed cost and % share of capex, World, 2000-2020

3. Distribution equipment cost in nominal $ million, at purchase price, at installed cost and % share of capex, World, 2000-2020

Capital expenditure for the world plus 18 regions and major countries, and energy source for generation, annually from 2000 to 2020

4. Coal, Gas, Oil, Nuclear, Hydro, Wind, Solar PV utility scale, Solar PV small rooftop, Bioenergy

5. World, Europe, CIS, Asia Pacific, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America - USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Japan, Korea/Australia/ New Zealand, Brazil

6. Generation, T&D equipment, 2000 to 2020

7. All technologies, 2015

8. Spreadsheet with data for the world plus 18 regions and countries from 2000 to 2020, and summarised in ten year intervals

9. For each item of generation equipment, analysis by region and country

10. World, Europe, CIS, Asia Pacific, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America - USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Japan, Korea/Australia/New Zealand, Brazil

Transmission Equipment sales from 2000 to 2020 - 20 tables, one for each region and country

11. Spreadsheet with data for the world plus 18 regions and countries from 2000 to 2020, and summarised in ten year intervals

12. For each item of transmission equipment, analysis by region and country

13. Spreadsheet with data for the world plus 18 regions and countries from 2000 to 2020, and summarised in ten year intervals

14. For each item of distribution equipment, analysis by region and country

Costs and mark-up from Bill of Materials to Capex

15. Analysis of costs with mark-ups from materials to manufacturer's selling price, distributor's price, installation and capex.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prk4sw/gtd_capex_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire