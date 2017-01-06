Global GTD Capex & Equipment Sales Database 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "GTD Capex & Equipment Sales Database 2016 Edition 1" report to their offering.

GTD Capex and Equipment Sales Database provides information and analysis of the Generation and T&D sectors, with historical data and forecasts for all countries, with spreadsheets and charts.

Analysis of capex - Equipment Price, Installed Cost, Capex by $ value and %

1. Generation equipment cost in nominal $ million, at purchase price, at installed cost and % share of capex, World, 2000 to 2020



2. Transmission equipment cost in nominal $ million, at purchase price, at installed cost and % share of capex, World, 2000-2020



3. Distribution equipment cost in nominal $ million, at purchase price, at installed cost and % share of capex, World, 2000-2020



Capital expenditure for the world plus 18 regions and major countries, and energy source for generation, annually from 2000 to 2020



4. Coal, Gas, Oil, Nuclear, Hydro, Wind, Solar PV utility scale, Solar PV small rooftop, Bioenergy



5. World, Europe, CIS, Asia Pacific, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America - USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Japan, Korea/Australia/ New Zealand, Brazil



6. Generation, T&D equipment, 2000 to 2020



7. All technologies, 2015



8. Spreadsheet with data for the world plus 18 regions and countries from 2000 to 2020, and summarised in ten year intervals



9. For each item of generation equipment, analysis by region and country



10. World, Europe, CIS, Asia Pacific, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America - USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Japan, Korea/Australia/New Zealand, Brazil



Transmission Equipment sales from 2000 to 2020 - 20 tables, one for each region and country



11. Spreadsheet with data for the world plus 18 regions and countries from 2000 to 2020, and summarised in ten year intervals



12. For each item of transmission equipment, analysis by region and country



13. Spreadsheet with data for the world plus 18 regions and countries from 2000 to 2020, and summarised in ten year intervals



14. For each item of distribution equipment, analysis by region and country



Costs and mark-up from Bill of Materials to Capex



15. Analysis of costs with mark-ups from materials to manufacturer's selling price, distributor's price, installation and capex.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prk4sw/gtd_capex_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716