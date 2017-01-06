Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Invest Securities by NOXXON PHARMA (Paris:ALNOX), on 31 December 2016 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 10,770

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 83,219.

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly report on 30 June 2016, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 10,000

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €100,000

About NOXXON

NOXXON Pharma N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment. NOXXON's goal is to significantly enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatments including immuno-oncology approaches (such as immune checkpoint inhibitors) and current standards of care (such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy). NOXXON's Spiegelmer platform has generated a proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates including its lead cancer drug candidate NOX-A12, which is the subject of a clinical immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with Merck Co. MSD (NYSE: MRK) to study NOX-A12 combined with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic and colorectal cancer. NOXXON is supported by a strong group of leading international investors, including TVM Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, DEWB, NGN and Seventure. NOXXON has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and its office in Berlin, Germany. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

