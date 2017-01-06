Cloakware for Automotive by Irdeto Receives Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation

Irdeto's anti-hacking technology for connected cars employs whitebox cryptography protection methods to combat up-to-the-minute attacks

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Irdeto, a world leader in digital platform security, has received the 2016 European Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation. Drawing upon nearly 50 years of experience in developing anti-hacking solutions, Cloakware for Automotive by Irdeto is a highly reliable digital security platform for connected car security. It is built on the company's core software security technologies, which also protect the application data on the system during storage and while in use. The solution is a multi-layered, multi-faceted product that resolves issues relating to obfuscation, integrity verification, anti-debug, whitebox cryptography, diversification and renewability.

"As Irdeto understands the behaviours of non-ethical hackers, it does not rely on a perimeter security model; instead, it employs an in-depth security strategy for connected cars," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Consultant, Sriram Venkatraman. "Its security solution is paired with both telemetry and dynamic policy management features to aid the investigation of hacking events. Cloakware for Automotive then provides measured responses to these events, based on analyses of the details communicated through telemetry."

In addition to robust crypto products, such as public key infrastructure (PKI), firewalls, anti-virus and intrusion detection systems/intrusion prevention systems (IDS/IPS), connected cars require another layer of security. Irdeto believes in deep-level software security and security lifecycle management, which turns an OS into a secure operating environment through the use of anti-hacking technology. These features help the solution notify the original equipment manufacturer of the type of tampering that is being attempted in a specific vehicle, making it a unique and highly useful tool.

"Conventional cryptographic algorithms used to protect software keys and data are ineffective when operating in whitebox environments where a hacker has full visibility and control over the executing code. The Cloakware for Automotive solution has the unique capability of not revealing keys or data while the cryptographic computations are being observed in complete detail," noted Venkatraman. "Irdeto's full suite of patented technologies and cybercrime services not only protect the vehicle environment, but also itself from being reverse engineered and modified by hackers."

Irdeto has solid plans to build an ecosystem of unparalleled solutions that will help create a compelling software-defined car. For example, Irdeto recently announced that Link Motion has implementedCloakware for Automotive into Link Motion's connected carputer, Motion T. The Cloakware for Automotive solution helps Motion T block hackers and cybercriminals from altering the carputer, preventing cyberattacks targeting connected cars.

Irdeto's approach includes using the Cloakware for Automotive solution to protect autonomous and connected cars. Irdeto provides flexible business model options for various tiers of customers, wherein OEMs can pay for a complete solution up front, development of a solution and then a recurring fee over the life cycle of the solution or just a recurring fee.

In addition, Irdeto's global network of partners covers law enforcement and industry bodies and agencies, as well as consumer and technology sectors. Its partnerships in the automotive space, including its collaboration with Tata Elxsi to provide automakers with secure in-car display systems for automobiles, provide automakers with the ability to create secure vehicles.

"As vehicles have become increasingly more connected, the attack surface of today's automobiles has grown considerably," said Daniel Thunberg, Global Head, Internet of Things at Irdeto. "This has resulted in hackers evolving their attack methods to exploit vulnerabilities that exist in automobiles, making it critical to employ a solution that gains insights into attack attempts to quickly take measured actions. Irdeto solutions include strong anti-hacking protection with renewable security, making it virtually impossible to reverse engineer vehicle software. By understanding methods used by hackers and mitigating attack attempts, Irdeto helps ensure that automakers provide consumers with cars that operate as intended."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognises the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

