The global integrated building management systems (IBMS) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 12% through the forecast period, to reach a market value of USD 22.5 billion by 2021. This growth will mainly be driven by the cost and energy savings that IBMS provides for businesses. Organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the overall benefits and savings from effectively managing their building facilities, thereby driving market growth.

"The global IBMS market will continue to grow at a healthy pace throughout the forecast period. Apart from energy and cost savings, other important drivers are the degree of flexibility provided by open IBMS solutions, the high degree of productivity it provides, and a higher return on investment along with enhanced security. These factors are attractive to many businesses, thus driving the market growth," says Bharath Kaniappam, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automation research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global IBMS market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and local vendors. Global vendors mostly operate as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), catering to the requirements of the end-user through distributors/dealers or system integrators. Technical knowledge and ability to customize based on end-user requirement by vendors will hold the key to a strong foothold in the market.

Through the forecast period, APAC is expected to contribute the maximum revenue in terms of new business for IBMS vendors. Several start-up companies offering building integration software are venturing into the market. There is a high volume of strategic acquisitions in this market, as bigger players look to collaborate with regional players to establish a strong localized presence.

Top five vendors in the global IBMS market

Cisco

Cisco engages in system design, manufacturing, and sales of products and services related to the IT and communications industries worldwide. It manufactures integrated control systems that help in reducing the overall energy consumption of buildings and decreasing the environmental impact by curtailing carbon emissions.

Cisco engages in the design and engineering of networking products, routers, interfaces, and servers for BMS. The company's business strategy is to maintain the leadership in core businesses, pursue strategic alliances in creating new channel partners for exploring new markets, simplify and expand the production and distribution of end-to-end video solutions, and exploit the market potential of cloud services, Internet, and network-related technologies.

Honeywell

Honeywell is one of the leading engineering technology and manufacturing companies that provides products, software, and services for building automation controls. Products and services include controls and displays for heating, cooling, indoor air quality, ventilation, combustion, humidification, lighting, and home automation. It also includes sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for measuring pressure, air flow, temperature, and electrical current.

The company provides solutions to the retail, transportation and logistics, and healthcare markets. It sells its products through reseller partners and a network of distributors located globally.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls under the building efficiency segment designs, engineers, and sells building automation and control systems. The company also handles the installation of products to after-sales services. In the commercial building segment, the company provides technical services and consulting related to energy performance management.

In the IBMS market, Johnson Controls offers intelligent and integrated BMS that can efficiently connect HVAC, lighting, security, and other automated systems deployed in a facility. All products and solutions in the BMS category are marketed under the brand name Metasys.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric designs, engineers, and installs field devices and components for residential and small buildings, medium and large buildings, and the infrastructure sector. It offers automation and control solutions, medium-voltage switchgear, transformers, energy automation products, and electrical products such as switches, circuit breakers, enclosures, meters, and switchboards. It also provides installation systems, control products and solutions, building management and security systems, and critical power and cooling systems.

Schneider Electric offers efficient, reliable, and productive solutions for the energy and infrastructure industry, data centers and networks, buildings, and residential markets.

United Technologies

United Technologies develops automation solutions that include system architecture and software products. It engages in hardware, software, and system integration for all types of buildings.

Under the IBMS market, United Technologies caters to customized and building-specific requirements to develop solutions for energy savings. The WebCTRL system is a web-based building control that can connect and control all automated systems installed within a building facility.

