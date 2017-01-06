Global Ticketing Market Research Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global tickets market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Ticket Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The passion for sports has led to the development of several sporting events. The Olympics Games, FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, and Cricket World Cup are some of the most popular sports that are watched by billions of people across the world. Super Bowl, which is an American football game, is played annually and has millions of viewers. With the increasing interest and passion for sporting events among individuals, there is an increase in the number of tickets being sold each year. This is leading to the high growth of the global ticket market.



According to the report, the global box office market is gaining more prominence than local or regional box office markets because their films cater to the international audience. Hollywood, which is the largest film industry in the world, generated more than 70% of its revenue in 2016 from the international market. The growing importance of the global box office market is encouraging local box offices to create meaningful movies, which is helping them attract more revenue.



For instance, Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron was one of the highest-grossing Hollywood movies in the history of the South Korean box office market, with collections exceeding $55 million. The growing number of concept movies and innovative themes will likely generate more revenue for the market through movie tickets during the forecast period.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales tickets for the following entertainment events:



Sporting events

Concerts

Theater

Movies

Key Vendors:



Cinemark

RazorGator

StubHub

Ticketmaster Entertainment

TickPick

Other Prominent Vendors:



Bigtree Entertainment

Cineplex

Ace Ticket Worldwide

Alliance Tickets

Brown Paper Tickets

Coast to Coast Tickets

Cvent

Eventbee

Eventbrite

Fandango Media

gotickets.com

MovieTickets.com

Reliance MediaWorks

ThunderTix

TicketCity

Ticketek

Tickets.com

TicketIQ

viagogo

Vivid Seats

VOX Cinemas

Xing Events

Yapsody

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Five forces analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation by event type



Part 08: Market segmentation by source



Part 09: Market segmentation by platform



Part 10: Market segmentation by geography



Part 11: Key leading countries



Part 12: Market Driver



Part 13: Impact of drivers



Part 14: Market challenges



Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 16: Market trends



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Appendix



