Research and Markets - Global Headphone Market 2017-2021 with Beats Electronics, Bose, Sennheiser, Skullcandy & Sony Ahead of the Beat

The global headphone market to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Headphone Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of headphones

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing consumer awareness. Consumers have always been victims of counterfeit mobile accessories in the past, and the issue is predominant in APAC, which is considered as the hub for counterfeit products. With the advent of social media, an increasing number of customers are becoming more aware of specifications, look, and style. The future of the global headphone market from a vendor's point of view will depend on the amount allocated to the R&D sector and on how it intends to satisfy customers' expectations in terms quality of service and quality of experience.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rapid growth of sports headphones. Biometric sports tracking headphones have rapidly gained prominence in the market since their inception. These headphones can be used to track heart rate, measure distance covered, and calculate calories burned during a workout. Though there is no shortage of heart rate monitors in the market, for many users, headphones are a part of their training gear.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing popularity of counterfeit headphones. The availability of counterfeit products in the market is a major concern for headset manufacturers. APAC is considered as the hub for counterfeit products because the products are easily available at very low prices. Many people are buying such products because they are cheap and copies of big brands. The products are sold at less than a quarter of the price of the original product. Counterfeit products are eating into the market shares of leading vendors, resulting in huge losses.

