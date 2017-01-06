CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2017, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of portfolio Highbridge Multi-Strategy 1.05% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018 1.00% Phoenix Spree Deutschland 0.69% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.63% Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure 0.63% DW Catalyst Fund 0.59% Alliance Trust 0.41% BH Global 0.40% Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust 0.30% Ranger Direct Lending 0.30% Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust 0.27% Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.08% LMS Capital 0.03% Dexion Absolute EUR 0.01% Dexion Absolute USD 0.01% Total 6.40%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2017, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of portfolio UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 5.58% UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 2017 4.59% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 3.51% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 2.88% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 2.73% USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2021 2.21% M&G High Income Investment Trust 2.16% NB Private Equity ZDP 2.13% UK Treasury Bill 2017 2.01% USA Treasury 1.75% Index-Linked 2028 1.93% Total 29.73%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com