CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - Quarterly Portfolio Update

London, January 6
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2017, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|Highbridge Multi-Strategy
|1.05%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018
|1.00%
|Phoenix Spree Deutschland
|0.69%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.63%
|Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure
|0.63%
|DW Catalyst Fund
|0.59%
|Alliance Trust
|0.41%
|BH Global
|0.40%
|Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust
|0.30%
|Ranger Direct Lending
|0.30%
|Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust
|0.27%
|Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)
|0.08%
|LMS Capital
|0.03%
|Dexion Absolute EUR
|0.01%
|Dexion Absolute USD
|0.01%
|Total
|6.40%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2017, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019
|5.58%
|UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 2017
|4.59%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|3.51%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|2.88%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|2.73%
|USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2021
|2.21%
|M&G High Income Investment Trust
|2.16%
|NB Private Equity ZDP
|2.13%
|UK Treasury Bill 2017
|2.01%
|USA Treasury 1.75% Index-Linked 2028
|1.93%
|Total
|29.73%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
