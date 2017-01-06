sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.01.2017 | 18:12
PR Newswire

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 6

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2017, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of portfolio
Highbridge Multi-Strategy1.05%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20181.00%
Phoenix Spree Deutschland0.69%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.63%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.63%
DW Catalyst Fund0.59%
Alliance Trust0.41%
BH Global0.40%
Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust0.30%
Ranger Direct Lending0.30%
Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust0.27%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.08%
LMS Capital0.03%
Dexion Absolute EUR0.01%
Dexion Absolute USD0.01%
Total6.40%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2017, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20195.58%
UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 20174.59%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies3.51%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20262.88%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20242.73%
USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 20212.21%
M&G High Income Investment Trust2.16%
NB Private Equity ZDP2.13%
UK Treasury Bill 20172.01%
USA Treasury 1.75% Index-Linked 20281.93%
Total29.73%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2017 PR Newswire