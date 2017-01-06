Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Dental Impression Materials 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.
The impression material market is composed of both preliminary and final impressions-specifically alginate, silicone and polyether based materials. Alginate impression materials produce the least reliable impression models relative to elastomer materials; however, the alginate market's unit sales volume continues to be quite substantial. The explanation for this is twofold. Firstly, doctors find it valuable to create a preliminary model prior to producing a precision impression. Therefore, despite the inaccuracy of these materials, alginates constitute a sizable market volume. The use of alginate materials leave dentists more prone to errors during the impression-taking process.
General Report Contents
Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
European Market For Dental Materials Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Markets Included
Key Report Updates
Version History
2. Country Profiles
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1.1 Population
2.1.1.2 Median Age
2.1.1.3 Gdp Per Capita
2.1.1.4 Price Index
3. Dental Impression Material Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Overview
3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
3.3.1 Total Dental Impression Material Market
3.3.2 Alginate Dental Impression Material Market
3.3.3 Polyether Dental Impression Material Market
3.3.4 Silicone Dental Impression Material Market
3.4 Unit Sales Analysis And Forecast
3.4.1 Dental Impression Material Unit Sales By Material Type
3.4.2 Preliminary Impression Material Unit Sales By Delivery Type
3.4.3 Precision Impression Material Unit Sales By Delivery Type
3.5 Drivers And Limiters
3.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M ESPE
- DENTSPLY
- GC Europe
- Heraeus Kulzer
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Septodont
- Kerr Dental
- Kuraray
- Kettenbach
- VOCO
