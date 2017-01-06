TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Silk Road Finance Inc. has made an application to voluntarily delist its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange effective after the close on January 20, 2017. After the shares of the Company are delisted, there will be no public market for the shares. The delisting was approved by the shareholders of the Company during its annual general and special meeting held on December 30, 2016.

Date: Market close, January 20, 2017

Symbol: SFA

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



