(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
December
|
63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 63,062,096
|
Previous declaration November 2016
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
November
|
63,416,811
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 63,416,811
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 63,039,613
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 475,626,082.50 euros
Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
