Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Tiles Market Report Research Analysis UK 2016-2020" report to their offering.

This third edition considers the short and long term implications of Brexit and includes new 2016 format charts providing more detail in an easy to follow format

Published in 2016, the report represents a comprehensive and strategic review of the UK Ceramic Tiles market in 2016, providing statistically valid, reliable and vital market intelligence based on financial data from more than 80% of the UK Tiles industry by value.

The 180+ page report is essential for all companies active in the UK Tiles Products industry, enabling the reader to undertake an in-depth review of their competitive environment to develop marketing plans, assist business strategy or simply to identify market opportunities and increase sales.

The 'Ultimate Pack' option further enables companies to identify sales leads and grow sales quickly with the optional Tile Suppliers Retailers Financials Mailing List.

This 180+ Page Ceramic Tiles Market Report Includes:

Tiles trends and forecasts and number of tiles sold in 2016

Tiles Market Size by Value 2010-2016; Forecasts to 2020

Tile Market Trends Market Influences Impact of Brexit

Products Outperforming the Market

Growth Opportunities 2016-2020

SWOT PEST Review, In-Depth Trend Analysis

Product Mix Key Product Sectors Market Size Trends 2010-2020

Distribution Channel Shares 2016

75+ Leading Tiles Retailers Manufacturers Profiles 3 Year Financials

100 Pages Qualitative Analysis 75 Pages Quantitative Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Research Analysis Reports

2. UK Ceramic Tile Ceramic Tile Market

3. Ceramic Tile Trends Shares

4. Ceramic Tile Product Manufacturer Profiles

5. Ceramic Tile Distribution Shares Trends 2010-2020

Companies Mentioned

A. C. Dunkley (Boscombe) Limited

Al. Murad D.I.Y. Limited

Armatile Limited

Collinson Ceramics (Scotland) Limited

Collinson Tiles Limited

Cosmo Ceramics Limited

Discount Tiles Limited

Domeview (Yorkshire) Limited

Euxton Tile Supplies Limited

Fired Earth Limited

Hampshire Tile Warehouse Limited

J. W. Mccall Supplies (N.I.) Limited

Just Tiles Limited

Lla Brown Son Limited

Mandarin Stone Ltd

Maurice Parker Limited

Minoli Company Limited

Original Style Limited

Paignton Tile Company Limited

Parkside Ceramics Ltd.

Pentagon Tile Distributors Limited

The Ceramic Tile Warehouse Limited

The Harrison Bailey Company Limited

The Natural Slate Company Limited

The Tile Market (UK) Limited

Thomas Group (Marble Granite) Limited

Tile Bath Co (UK) Ltd

Tile And Stone Depot Limited

Tile Choice Limited

Tile Giant Limited

Tile Mart Ltd

Topps Tiles Plc

Tower Ceramics Limited

Waxman Ceramics Limited

