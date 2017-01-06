Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Tiles Market Report Research Analysis UK 2016-2020" report to their offering.
This third edition considers the short and long term implications of Brexit and includes new 2016 format charts providing more detail in an easy to follow format
Published in 2016, the report represents a comprehensive and strategic review of the UK Ceramic Tiles market in 2016, providing statistically valid, reliable and vital market intelligence based on financial data from more than 80% of the UK Tiles industry by value.
The 180+ page report is essential for all companies active in the UK Tiles Products industry, enabling the reader to undertake an in-depth review of their competitive environment to develop marketing plans, assist business strategy or simply to identify market opportunities and increase sales.
The 'Ultimate Pack' option further enables companies to identify sales leads and grow sales quickly with the optional Tile Suppliers Retailers Financials Mailing List.
This 180+ Page Ceramic Tiles Market Report Includes:
Tiles trends and forecasts and number of tiles sold in 2016
Tiles Market Size by Value 2010-2016; Forecasts to 2020
Tile Market Trends Market Influences Impact of Brexit
Products Outperforming the Market
Growth Opportunities 2016-2020
SWOT PEST Review, In-Depth Trend Analysis
Product Mix Key Product Sectors Market Size Trends 2010-2020
Distribution Channel Shares 2016
75+ Leading Tiles Retailers Manufacturers Profiles 3 Year Financials
100 Pages Qualitative Analysis 75 Pages Quantitative Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction To Research Analysis Reports
2. UK Ceramic Tile Ceramic Tile Market
3. Ceramic Tile Trends Shares
4. Ceramic Tile Product Manufacturer Profiles
5. Ceramic Tile Distribution Shares Trends 2010-2020
Companies Mentioned
A. C. Dunkley (Boscombe) Limited
Al. Murad D.I.Y. Limited
Armatile Limited
Collinson Ceramics (Scotland) Limited
Collinson Tiles Limited
Cosmo Ceramics Limited
Discount Tiles Limited
Domeview (Yorkshire) Limited
Euxton Tile Supplies Limited
Fired Earth Limited
Hampshire Tile Warehouse Limited
J. W. Mccall Supplies (N.I.) Limited
Just Tiles Limited
Lla Brown Son Limited
Mandarin Stone Ltd
Maurice Parker Limited
Minoli Company Limited
Original Style Limited
Paignton Tile Company Limited
Parkside Ceramics Ltd.
Pentagon Tile Distributors Limited
The Ceramic Tile Warehouse Limited
The Ceramic Tile Warehouse Limited
The Harrison Bailey Company Limited
The Natural Slate Company Limited
The Tile Market (UK) Limited
Thomas Group (Marble Granite) Limited
Tile Bath Co (UK) Ltd
Tile And Stone Depot Limited
Tile Choice Limited
Tile Giant Limited
Tile Mart Ltd
Topps Tiles Plc
Tower Ceramics Limited
Waxman Ceramics Limited
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5jmbk9/tiles_market
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170106005608/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Tile