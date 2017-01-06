Agricultural equipment has evolved over the years, and modern agricultural machines have enhanced the speed, volume, and efficiency of agricultural practices. The machines are designed and configured to suit the varied needs of end-users. The market depends on agricultural land and farm output and grows with demand. Technavio has published three research reports which highlight markets seeing increased revenue directly driven from the business dependency of agricultural equipment. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member

Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2017-2021: Request a sample report

Technavio analysts expect the global automatic irrigation equipment market to have an impressive growth due to the increased emphasis on precision farming, which will increase the adoption of automatic irrigation farming in the coming years.

The global automatic irrigation equipment market is extremely competitive as the regional vendors are struggling to compete with larger players based on quality and pricing, market reach, and financial resources. Furthermore, there is an increasing influx of new entrants in the market as they have tremendous growth opportunities.

Hybrid Seeds Market in India 2016-2020: Request a sample report

The hybrid seeds market in Indiawill grow profoundly during the forecast period and post an impressive CAGR of almost 15% by 2020 due to the growing focus on high-yielding varieties of seeds. A good quality seed can improve production by up to 45%. Additionally, the rising utilization of hybrid seeds with advanced generation traits will also lead to the growth of this market during the predicted period.

Hybrid cotton seeds accounted for the largest market share in 2015 and are expected to retain the hold over the market till 2020. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are the key cotton-producing states in India and experience the highest demand for hybrid cotton seeds.

Global Combine Harvester Market 2016-2020: Request a sample report

Short harvest windows of crops are one of the primary factors propelling the growth prospects for this combine harvester market. In such cases, combine harvesters are used to increase the efficiency and productivity in short periods. Certain crops like cocoa, cassava, and sugarcane have a very short harvest window, leading to the high adoption of combine harvesters in the coming years.

North America dominated the global combine harvester market and will continue to dominate for the next few years. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to high labor cost, labor scarcity mainly for harvesting, and replacement of old machinery. The increasing demand for bigger harvesters with better capacity and higher horsepower will add on to the growth of the market.

