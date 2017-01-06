Spirent and Tata Elxsi Announce New Customer Win in China for Their Joint Advanced V2X Test System

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Elxsi will be showcasing this system at their booth 6223, CES 2017

Tata Elxsi, a leading global Design and Technology services provider, announces the adoption of the V2X test system by CAICT (http://www.caict.ac.cn/english/), a scientific research institute directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. This next generation test system is developed in partnership with Spirent, a global leader in test solutions for automotive networking and communications. It provides a flexible, scalable and comprehensive test environment for testing and performance benchmarking of V2X applications, in various stages of the development cycle, right from early research up to pre-production.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161116/440033LOGO )



Using a combination of Tata Elxsi's Patent pending V2X Emulator software and Spirent's advanced solutions for GNSS and radio channel simulation, the integrated V2X test bed offers the ability to bring real-world traffic scenarios into the lab and thereby significantly reduces costs and time associated with extensive field testing. Various driving scenarios can be emulated under a variety of terrain, Wireless Channel & atmospheric conditions. The V2X test bed which supports both WAVE-DSRC (US, Asia) and ITS-G5 (Europe) standards, offers a comprehensive platform for both functional and performance assessment of V2V and V2I/I2V safety applications, V2X security testing and test report generation.

"V2X technology is gaining tremendous interest among global OEMs & Tier-1 companies for delivering safer driving experience. The V2X Test System, developed by us, enables multi-standards compliance testing using a single solution. This system has the capability to emulate over 100 OBUs & RSUs on a single hardware, enabling repeatable testing of complex scenarios, right from early development stages without the high risks and costs associated with live vehicle testing. With China being the largest automotive market in the world, this latest win with CAICT in China is significant for us, and automotive companies targeting this market" saysMr. Nitin Pai, Senior Vice President-Marketing, Tata Elxsi.

"V2X communication will contribute significantly to making the autonomous car a safe and secure reality. The U.S. DOT's newly issued regulation proposal mandating V2V communication for light vehicles is another confirmation of this widely accepted fact. With test solutions for conformance, functionality and performance developed in partnership with Tata Elxsi, Spirent is proud to help our customers ensure that their devices meet all conformance functionality and performance requirements to master these major changes ahead." saysMr.Peter Tan, VP Sales, Greater China and East Asia, Spirent.

Tata Elxsi is showcasingthe V2X Test System along withanexciting array ofother automotivesolutions covering integrated e-cockpit,infotainment, ADAS, autonomous vehicle technology and telematics, at its booth 6223 at CES 2017, Las Vegas.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services for product engineering and solutions across industries including broadcast, communications and automotive. Tata Elxsi, brings unparalleled product/ service development and deployment support experience with leading MSOs, Operators, Broadcasters and Network Equipment Makers across the world, backed by over 25 years of product engineering experience and a global delivery presence.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading provider of verification, assessment, analytics, and device intelligence solutions. Spirent enables those who deliver networks, connected devices, and communication services to provide a superior user experience. From service provider networks and enterprise data centers to mobile communications and connected vehicles, Spirent works with leading innovators to help the world communicate and collaborate faster, better, and more securely.

Spirent's automotive solutions provide high quality testing of sophisticated infotainment, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) communication services. They incorporate state-of-the-art testing methodologies that reduce effort and time-to-market significantly. For more information visithttps://www.spirent.com/Solutions/Automotive

Media contacts:



Tata Elxsi Spirent Hari Balan Elizabeth Ritter Corporate Communications SS PR Phone: +91 80 2297 9123 Phone: +1 847 415 9309 Email: media@tataelxsi.com Email: eritter@sspr.com